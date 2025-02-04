Delhi High Court Seeks Designated Court for MP Rashid Engineer's Bail Plea
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to its registrar general regarding the assignment of a court to hear the bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, implicated in a terror funding case. The case has been in limbo due to jurisdictional issues and requests for an expedited resolution.
The Delhi High Court has taken action on the case of Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer by issuing a notice to its registrar general. This development pertains to the assignment of a court specifically to hear Rashid's bail plea, which stems from a terror funding case.
Justice Vikas Mahajan addressed Rashid's petition, highlighting the absence of prompt legal recourse. The NIA court, previously engaged with his bail request, has not made progress since he was elected to the Lok Sabha. Opposing the request, NIA's counsel stated Rashid lacks a 'right' to interim bail for parliamentary attendance.
In a related move, the registrar general has appealed to the Supreme Court for clarity on court designation. Meanwhile, the NIA has approached the court to oversee these cases. With the matter now slated for February 6, Rashid seeks a swift NIA court resolution or a direct ruling.
