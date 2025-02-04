Left Menu

Vahdat Prison Riot: Escaping Shadows

A riot sparked by an escape attempt in Vahdat, Tajikistan, left five prisoners dead and three staff injured. Prisoners armed with makeshift knives attacked guards, influenced by alleged Islamic State supporters. A criminal probe has been launched as the situation remains tense.

04-02-2025
  • Tajikistan

A violent prison riot in the Tajikistan city of Vahdat has resulted in at least five prisoner fatalities and three injured staff members, Reuters reports. The chaos erupted when nine prisoners armed with homemade knives attempted an escape, attacking guards at a penal facility located near Dushanbe.

The justice ministry confirmed three staff members, including the head of the prison administration, were seriously injured in the attack, though all remain in stable condition. The assault's brutality included an apparent show of support for the Islamic State, as noted by analysts in the region.

Unverified footage on social media platforms displayed prisoners' bodies and one detainee wearing an Islamic State flag themed hat. While the motive behind the unrest is under investigation, a criminal case has been initiated as authorities seek to determine the facts behind this incident.

