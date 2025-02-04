Left Menu

Crackdown on Cow Theft: District Minister's Bold Stand

District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya warns of severe consequences for cow thieves in Uttara Kannada, promising rigorous action. Assuring protection for cow rearers, the minister denounces past BJP negligence while highlighting ongoing governmental efforts to curb the menace and maintain rural livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:03 IST
Crackdown on Cow Theft: District Minister's Bold Stand
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating cow theft cases in Uttara Kannada district, District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya has issued a stern warning, indicating severe repercussions for perpetrators.

Vaidya, addressing public concerns following the gruesome slaughter of a pregnant cow near Honnavar, asserted that rigorous action is underway to safeguard bovine interests.

Criticizing the opposition party, BJP, for its past silence on the issue, the minister emphasized that arrest and enforcement actions symbolize the government's commitment to protecting cow rearers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

