Minister's Tough Stand on Cow Theft Sparks Debate

In a strong statement addressing the rising incidents of cow theft in Uttara Kannada district, District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya declared that perpetrators would be dealt with severely, potentially facing open gunfire.

Vaidya assured that the district administration is actively implementing measures to deter such activities and safeguard the interests of cow rearers.

His comments followed outrage over the slaughtering of a pregnant cow near Honnavar, with Vaidya criticizing the BJP for their silence on similar issues while in power.

