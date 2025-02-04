Left Menu

Minister's Tough Stand on Cow Theft Sparks Debate

District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya has warned of severe consequences for those involved in cow thefts in Uttara Kannada district. In response to recent incidents, including the slaughter of a pregnant cow, the minister emphasized strict action and criticized the opposition for their past inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:39 IST
In a strong statement addressing the rising incidents of cow theft in Uttara Kannada district, District in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya declared that perpetrators would be dealt with severely, potentially facing open gunfire.

Vaidya assured that the district administration is actively implementing measures to deter such activities and safeguard the interests of cow rearers.

His comments followed outrage over the slaughtering of a pregnant cow near Honnavar, with Vaidya criticizing the BJP for their silence on similar issues while in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

