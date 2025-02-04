Left Menu

Deadly Prison Break Attempt by Islamic State Supporters in Tajikistan

Five Islamic State supporters were killed during a failed prison break in Tajikistan, leading to severe injuries among guards. Convicted for ties to the militant group, the prisoners attacked with makeshift weapons, raising the group's flag momentarily. This incident recalls past deadly riots in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent violent incident in Tajikistan, at least five prisoners linked to the Islamic State were killed after attempting to escape a penal colony east of the capital, Dushanbe. According to reports, nine prisoners armed with handmade knives attacked prison guards in a bid to flee.

The attempted breakout left at least three guards in serious condition, and the head of the prison was hospitalized. Footage on social media purportedly showed deceased prisoners, with one donning a hat featuring the Islamic State flag.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. The country, which has a history of prison riots linked to extremist groups, witnessed similar deadly events in 2019 and 2018, leading to numerous casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

