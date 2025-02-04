Deadly Prison Break Attempt by Islamic State Supporters in Tajikistan

In a recent violent incident in Tajikistan, at least five prisoners linked to the Islamic State were killed after attempting to escape a penal colony east of the capital, Dushanbe. According to reports, nine prisoners armed with handmade knives attacked prison guards in a bid to flee.

The attempted breakout left at least three guards in serious condition, and the head of the prison was hospitalized. Footage on social media purportedly showed deceased prisoners, with one donning a hat featuring the Islamic State flag.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. The country, which has a history of prison riots linked to extremist groups, witnessed similar deadly events in 2019 and 2018, leading to numerous casualties.

