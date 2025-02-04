Left Menu

Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

Assam Police apprehended two Bangladesh nationals trying to enter India illegally in Sribhumi district. The pair, identified as Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser, were handed back to Bangladeshi authorities. Assam has intensified border security after recent turmoil in Bangladesh resulted in over 220 illegal entrants being intercepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:01 IST
Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm stand against illegal immigration, Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India via the Sribhumi district.

The individuals, identified as Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser, were immediately handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma emphasized that no illegal infiltrators would be tolerated in Assam, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to secure its 1,885-kilometer border with Bangladesh following recent unrest in the neighboring country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025