Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

In a firm stand against illegal immigration, Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India via the Sribhumi district.

The individuals, identified as Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser, were immediately handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma emphasized that no illegal infiltrators would be tolerated in Assam, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to secure its 1,885-kilometer border with Bangladesh following recent unrest in the neighboring country.

