Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border
Assam Police apprehended two Bangladesh nationals trying to enter India illegally in Sribhumi district. The pair, identified as Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser, were handed back to Bangladeshi authorities. Assam has intensified border security after recent turmoil in Bangladesh resulted in over 220 illegal entrants being intercepted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a firm stand against illegal immigration, Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India via the Sribhumi district.
The individuals, identified as Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser, were immediately handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sarma emphasized that no illegal infiltrators would be tolerated in Assam, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to secure its 1,885-kilometer border with Bangladesh following recent unrest in the neighboring country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland's EU Presidency: At the Forefront of Security and Migration Debate
IAEA Strengthens Support for Panama in Cancer Care, Food Security, and Water Management
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Stabbing Unveils Security Concerns
Security Forces Launch Major Hunt for Terrorists in Sopore
Fierce Gunfight Erupts at Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border