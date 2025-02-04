High-Drama: Delhi Court Grants Bail in India's High Commission Attack Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba, who was implicated in the alleged attack on the High Commission of India in London in March 2023.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) linked Gaba to activities on March 22, 2023, as part of a broader protest purportedly aimed at affecting actions against the organization 'Waris Punjab De' and its leader Amritpal Singh. However, the court noted there was no evidence positioning Gaba at the March 19 event, nor substantiating his involvement in the conspiracy.

The court highlighted the absence of substantial evidence tying Gaba to violent actions, raising doubts about the prosecution's reliance on a photograph showing Gaba allegedly with an AK47. Given the era of deepfakes, the court deemed photographic evidence inconclusive. Amid uncertain trial timelines, the court questioned the appropriateness of continued detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)