Palestinian Prisoners Relocate to Turkey: A Humanitarian Move Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, fifteen Palestinian prisoners have found a new temporary home in Turkey. The relocation, verified by both Turkey's Foreign Ministry and Hamas's prisoner media office, follows their deportation to Egypt.

This event marks the first instance of former prisoners, initially apprehended by Israel for violent offenses, being accepted by a third-party nation other than Egypt. Within Palestinian communities, individuals imprisoned for resisting Israeli control are often seen as heroic figures.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed this diplomatic move, noting Turkey's positive response to this humanitarian request under the ceasefire's stipulations, also suggesting roles for regional nations such as Egypt and Qatar in resolving the matter. Amid criticisms from certain Zionist groups, Fidan defended Turkey's stance as a humanitarian effort to alleviate the crisis in Gaza.

