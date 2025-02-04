Left Menu

Sheltering Stray Dogs: A New Strategy at Vidhana Soudha

In response to issues caused by street dogs at Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's state legislative assembly has decided to construct shelters for the dogs. Speaker U T Khader declared that they would remain on-site, with NGOs managing their care. The initiative aims to provide systematic solutions without relocating the animals.

Updated: 04-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:23 IST
In an effort to tackle the issues posed by street dogs at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka legislature has decided to build shelters for these animals. This measure aims to manage them effectively with the help of NGOs, revealed Speaker U T Khader on Tuesday.

Khader clarified that the canines would not be moved elsewhere, maintaining that experts will soon evaluate their numbers, ages, and sterilization status. Shelters will be provided, supported by NGOs like Prani Daya Sangha, ensuring the dogs' care without causing public disturbance.

After meeting with Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and officials, Khader confirmed the decision. He noted that with designated shelter facilities, issues during rain would be minimized. The PWD department has been tasked with preparing the necessary estimates to bring this initiative to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

