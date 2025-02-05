National Consumer Helpline Revamped: Enhanced Grievance Redressal, AI-Powered Services, and Expanded Accessibility

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has undergone a major revamp, solidifying its role as the primary grievance redressal platform for consumers across India at the pre-litigation stage. The upgraded system, now technologically advanced and multilingual, ensures consumers can register complaints through various channels efficiently. This information was shared by the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri B.L. Verma, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Enhanced Multilingual Helpline and 24/7 Consumer Support

The NCH now offers grievance redressal services in 17 languages, including Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Nepali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Manipuri. This enables consumers from diverse linguistic backgrounds to seek assistance conveniently.

Consumers can register their complaints through an integrated and IT-enabled grievance redressal mechanism (INGRAM) via multiple channels, including:

Toll-Free Number: 1915

WhatsApp & SMS: 8800001915

Email: nch-ca[at]gov[dot]in

NCH App & Umang App

Web Portal: consumerhelpline.gov.in

Operating from 8 AM to 8 PM daily (except national holidays), the helpline offers a call-back facility to enhance accessibility. To further improve service delivery, an exclusive call center has been established to provide prompt consumer assistance.

Surge in Consumer Confidence & Call Handling Capacity

With the integration of new technologies, NCH has significantly increased its call-handling capacity. The number of calls received has risen tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024. Likewise, the monthly complaints registered have surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024.

A major shift toward digital platforms is evident, with grievance registration via WhatsApp growing from 3% in March 2023 to 18% in December 2024. This highlights consumers' increasing reliance on mobile-based communication channels for quicker redressal.

Strengthened Corporate Engagement & Consumer Resolution

To enhance consumer satisfaction, NCH partners with companies under a voluntary convergence programme, allowing businesses to resolve disputes before litigation. This initiative promotes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and ensures improved corporate governance. The number of corporate convergence partners has grown from 263 in 2017 to 1,038 by 2024, demonstrating industry-wide participation in resolving consumer grievances efficiently.

AI-Powered NCH 2.0: Smarter, Faster, More Inclusive

The launch of NCH 2.0 introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements for improved efficiency and accessibility:

AI-Based Speech Recognition & Translation System – Allows consumers to file complaints using voice input in their native languages, reducing manual intervention and ensuring inclusivity. AI-Enabled Chatbot – Provides real-time assistance, helping consumers navigate the grievance filing process faster and more efficiently. Website Upgrade – The redesigned NCH website now features an intuitive interface, improved navigation, and faster complaint resolution mechanisms, making it a one-stop platform for consumer grievance redressal.

These AI-driven features aim to provide faster response times, reduced complaint processing delays, and seamless user interaction, ensuring that consumers from all demographics can access the redressal system effortlessly.

Conclusion

The revamp of the National Consumer Helpline underscores the Indian government’s commitment to consumer protection, digital transformation, and enhanced service delivery. By expanding multilingual support, increasing digital adoption, and integrating AI-driven solutions, the NCH is now more accessible, responsive, and consumer-friendly than ever before.

With these advancements, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution aims to empower consumers, strengthen corporate accountability, and create a more transparent and efficient dispute resolution ecosystem in India.