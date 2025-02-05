Cape Town Communities Voice Expectations Ahead of 2025 SONA

As anticipation builds for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), communities in Cape Town have outlined their expectations for the country’s future, calling for tangible solutions to unemployment, economic challenges, and service delivery issues.

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has urged all South Africans to tune into radio stations, TV channels, and social media platforms to watch the President’s address, which will take place on Thursday at 7 PM at Cape Town City Hall before a joint sitting of Parliament’s two Houses.

A Critical SONA for a New Era of Governance

The 2025 SONA will be the first of the seventh administration and will be delivered under the theme: “A Nation That Works, for All.”

Speaking to SAnews, Morolong emphasized that this year’s address is particularly significant, as it follows the recent general elections, which resulted in the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) due to no single party securing an outright majority.

“This SONA will set the tone for the GNU by outlining three key priorities:

Driving inclusive economic growth and job creation Reducing poverty and addressing the high cost of living Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state

It is important for ordinary South Africans to tune in and listen to how the President plans to lead the country forward. We expect a SONA that not only instills hope in the unemployed but also encourages businesses to continue playing their role as development partners,” Morolong stated.

Key Issues to be Addressed in SONA 2025

The President’s speech will serve as a blueprint for national progress, outlining measures to tackle economic stagnation, unemployment, and the rising cost of living. He is expected to highlight:

The government's strategy to stimulate economic growth

New job creation initiatives, particularly targeting the youth

Strengthening of service delivery and infrastructure development

A focus on education, healthcare, and safety reforms

Reinforcing ethical leadership and good governance

Morolong noted that SONA is not only a reflection on past achievements but also a guidepost for future governance.

“We are expecting the President to emphasize the gains made in governance and development. His reflections will serve as a call to action for government institutions, businesses, and civil society to work together in advancing service delivery,” he added.

A Call for Youth Engagement and National Participation

Morolong specifically called on young South Africans, especially the unemployed, to watch the address to learn about government programs aimed at improving their employment prospects and economic inclusion.

“It is crucial for young people at home, particularly those struggling to find jobs, to listen to what government intends to do to boost economic growth and create opportunities for them. This address will provide insight into programs designed to equip them with the necessary skills and resources,” Morolong stressed.

As the GNU works to consolidate its mandate, President Ramaphosa is expected to provide an overview of the government's achievements since its formation and outline strategic plans to drive national progress.

30 Years of Democracy and Global Leadership

This year’s SONA holds added significance as it coincides with South Africa’s commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy and the nation’s Presidency of the G20.

The annual address offers an opportunity to reflect on how far the country has come and to reaffirm the collective commitment to building the South Africa envisioned at the dawn of democracy.

Government’s Achievements and Vision for the Future

In addition to addressing current socio-economic challenges, the President is expected to highlight notable government achievements, including:

Public-private partnerships driving economic progress

Reforms aimed at restructuring the economy and improving investor confidence

Momentum in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation

New policies to foster inclusivity and social cohesion

“The 2025 SONA will be an opportunity to reaffirm government’s commitment to ensuring that every South African benefits from economic and social progress,” Morolong concluded.

How to Watch SONA 2025

South Africans can watch the live broadcast of SONA on:

SABC TV and radio stations

eNCA and Newzroom Afrika

Government’s social media platforms and YouTube channel

With the nation’s eyes set on Cape Town City Hall, President Ramaphosa’s address is expected to set the course for the country’s future, rallying all sectors of society to work together in pursuit of shared prosperity.