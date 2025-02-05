Parliament Readies for 2025 State of the Nation Address: Key Updates and Expectations

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, will provide an update on Parliament’s preparations for the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday.

SONA is a Joint Sitting of the two Houses of Parliament—the National Assembly and the NCOP—convened by the President in accordance with Section 42(5) of the Constitution. It is a significant national event that brings together all three arms of the state—the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary—under one roof to outline the government's priorities and strategic direction.

The 2025 SONA is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 6 February, at 19:00 at Cape Town City Hall. This will mark the first SONA of the seventh administration, making it a pivotal moment in South Africa’s governance.

Media Briefing and Key Updates

During the media briefing, the Presiding Officers will outline Parliament’s state of readiness, provide updates on logistical and security preparations, and explain how the event’s program will unfold.

The briefing will address:

Security measures and logistics for a smooth and uninterrupted event.

The role of Parliament in facilitating the SONA and subsequent debates.

How the public can participate and follow proceedings via multiple platforms, including television, radio, and social media.

Purpose and Importance of SONA

SONA provides President Cyril Ramaphosa with the opportunity to address the nation on:

The overall state of South Africa’s political, economic, and social landscape.

The government’s progress, achievements, and challenges over the past year.

Key policy directions and strategic plans for the future.

South Africa’s positioning in both domestic and global contexts.

Traditionally, the President makes significant announcements on government policies, economic recovery plans, social development programs, and infrastructure projects during this critical address.

Post-SONA Parliamentary Debate

Following the President’s address, a two-day debate will be held in Parliament, where Members of Parliament (MPs) from various political parties will deliberate on the key points outlined in the speech.

The President will then deliver a formal response on the third day, addressing concerns, criticisms, and suggestions raised during the debate. The SONA debate is one of the most important discussions in Parliament’s calendar, setting the tone for the country’s governance priorities for the year ahead.

How to Follow the 2025 SONA

South Africans are encouraged to tune in and engage with the address through the following platforms:

Live Broadcast: Available on major TV channels, including SABC and eNCA.

Radio: Live coverage on multiple radio stations across the country.

Online Streaming: Available via government websites and Parliament’s official YouTube and social media channels.

Social Media Engagement: Follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #SONA2025.

This year’s address holds additional significance as it coincides with South Africa’s 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy and the country’s Presidency of the G20.

As the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s address, citizens are urged to engage with the policies and priorities that will define South Africa’s future and work together to build an inclusive and prosperous nation.