South African Municipalities Face Challenges but Are Fixable, Says Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed that while South African municipalities are facing severe challenges, they remain "fixable" through a coordinated and professionalized approach. He made these remarks during his keynote address at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Executive Committee Lekgotla in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Municipalities across South Africa are grappling with various difficulties, including:

Inability to pay for bulk water and electricity supplies , resulting in mounting debts and service disruptions.

, resulting in mounting debts and service disruptions. Deteriorating infrastructure , with crumbling roads, unreliable public transport, and water system failures.

, with crumbling roads, unreliable public transport, and water system failures. Service delivery failures , leaving many communities without essential services.

, leaving many communities without essential services. Poor governance and financial mismanagement, leading to wasteful expenditure and corruption.

Despite these significant setbacks, Mashatile remains optimistic that municipal governance can be restored through a concerted effort across different sectors.

Key Interventions to Fix Municipalities

Mashatile emphasized the urgent need to implement the Professionalisation Framework, a system that applies to all levels of government, including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The framework is designed to accelerate service delivery, close the skills gap in public service, and improve performance in municipal management.

He also underscored the importance of intergovernmental integration, urging local, provincial, and national governments to work together efficiently.

“Intergovernmental integration is critical for promoting collaboration, coordination, and communication across different levels of government. By aligning our efforts and resources, we can tackle the pressing challenges in our communities and deliver better services to our citizens,” Mashatile said.

Government-Led Initiatives to Strengthen Local Government

To improve governance and service delivery at the municipal level, the Deputy President outlined several government interventions, including:

Adopting the District Development Model to harmonize planning and budgeting across municipalities.

to harmonize planning and budgeting across municipalities. Implementing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in water supply , with the National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation working together to address ongoing water shortages.

, with the National Treasury and the Department of Water and Sanitation working together to address ongoing water shortages. Resolving financial conflicts between municipalities and water boards through a proposed one-stop solution led by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

Addressing Instability in Coalition Governments

The 2021 Local Government Elections led to approximately 70 municipalities requiring coalition governments, as no single party secured a majority. Many of these coalition-led municipalities have since suffered from instability, inefficiency, and dysfunction.

Mashatile acknowledged that coalition governments in local municipalities have often collapsed before completing their terms, leading to challenges in governance and service delivery.

“Instability in local government coalitions has severely compromised the ability of municipalities to adopt policies, pass budgets, enforce by-laws, and appoint senior management officials,” he noted.

Developing a Coalition Governance Framework

In response to the growing instability, the South African government convened a National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in 2023. The dialogue resulted in the development of a Coalition Framework for Local Government, spearheaded by SALGA, the Dullah Omar Institute, and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA).

“This framework has been handed over to the Minister of CoGTA as a foundation for the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill 2024 (Coalitions Bill), which will be submitted to Cabinet for approval and introduced in Parliament this year,” Mashatile revealed.

Call for Collaboration and Service Delivery Improvements

Mashatile called on municipal leaders and SALGA to work closely with national and provincial governments to improve service delivery and ensure that municipalities function efficiently.

“It is essential that SALGA and all three spheres of government collaborate to find solutions to service delivery challenges. By leveraging intergovernmental cooperation, we can build a more responsive, effective, and inclusive governance system that serves the people of South Africa,” he concluded.

Conclusion

Despite ongoing difficulties, the government remains committed to stabilizing municipalities, enhancing service delivery, and strengthening governance structures. With a renewed focus on professionalization, intergovernmental integration, and coalition stability, local government can still be steered towards efficiency and accountability.