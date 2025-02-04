Federal Workforce Receives Lucrative Quit Offer Amid Downsizing Plans

More than 20,000 U.S. federal workers, representing roughly 1% of the government's workforce, have opted for a voluntary buyout. According to a source, these employees will continue to receive their salaries through the end of September.

Financial incentives were proposed by the Trump administration to encourage 2 million civilian federal workers to resign as part of an effort to significantly reduce the size of the government. A deadline of February 6 has been set for employees to decide on participating in the offer, as a hiring freeze is being implemented.

The buyout does not apply to those in immigration, air traffic control, national security, or U.S. Postal Service roles. With the deadline approaching on Thursday, mass layoffs across federal departments could occur, noted a Washington Post report referring to a General Services Administration memo.

