Left Menu

Federal Workforce Receives Lucrative Quit Offer Amid Downsizing Plans

Over 20,000 U.S. federal employees have enrolled in a voluntary offer to leave their jobs while continuing to receive salaries until the end of September. The Trump administration's plan to reduce government size includes financial incentives and hiring freezes, with possible layoffs looming after the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:36 IST
Federal Workforce Receives Lucrative Quit Offer Amid Downsizing Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 20,000 U.S. federal workers, representing roughly 1% of the government's workforce, have opted for a voluntary buyout. According to a source, these employees will continue to receive their salaries through the end of September.

Financial incentives were proposed by the Trump administration to encourage 2 million civilian federal workers to resign as part of an effort to significantly reduce the size of the government. A deadline of February 6 has been set for employees to decide on participating in the offer, as a hiring freeze is being implemented.

The buyout does not apply to those in immigration, air traffic control, national security, or U.S. Postal Service roles. With the deadline approaching on Thursday, mass layoffs across federal departments could occur, noted a Washington Post report referring to a General Services Administration memo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025