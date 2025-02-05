Narsinghanand's Blood-Cried Plea: A Call for Hindu Protection

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, a prominent Hindu leader, has strongly criticized government officials for their alleged negligence in the deadly Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. He expressed his outrage by writing a letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In his fervent letter, Narsinghanand condemned the behavior of government officials, describing them as corrupt and insensitive, and blamed them for failing Hindu pilgrims. He voiced concerns about a looming threat to Hindu society and urged Adityanath to reconsider policies, particularly concerning firearm licenses.

Highlighting the tragic loss of at least 30 pilgrims, Narsinghanand called for greater protection measures for Hindus. He seeks a policy change to allow Hindus easier access to firearm licenses for self-defense. Chief Minister Adityanath has hinted at a conspiracy, and a judicial probe has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)