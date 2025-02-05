FBI Agents Sue Over Justice Department's Alleged Retaliatory Lists

FBI agents involved in high-profile investigations into former President Donald Trump have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Justice Department, alleging retaliatory practices.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington federal court on Tuesday, seeks to immediately block the Justice Department from compiling lists of employees who participated in probes such as the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's classified documents controversy at Mar-a-Lago.

The agents claim these lists could be used for targeted dismissals, pointing to Trump's campaign rhetoric about punishing those he labels 'political hostages.' Concerns are also raised following recent firings within special counsel Jack Smith's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)