Left Menu

FBI Agents Sue Over Justice Department's Alleged Retaliatory Lists

FBI agents have filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department over the creation of lists identifying employees involved in investigations related to Donald Trump. Claims suggest these lists could lead to mass firings. The lawsuit highlights Trump's alleged retaliatory motives, including public statements about retribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:23 IST
FBI Agents Sue Over Justice Department's Alleged Retaliatory Lists
  • Country:
  • United States

FBI agents involved in high-profile investigations into former President Donald Trump have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Justice Department, alleging retaliatory practices.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington federal court on Tuesday, seeks to immediately block the Justice Department from compiling lists of employees who participated in probes such as the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's classified documents controversy at Mar-a-Lago.

The agents claim these lists could be used for targeted dismissals, pointing to Trump's campaign rhetoric about punishing those he labels 'political hostages.' Concerns are also raised following recent firings within special counsel Jack Smith's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025