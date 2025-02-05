FBI Agents Sue Over Justice Department's Alleged Retaliatory Lists
FBI agents have filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department over the creation of lists identifying employees involved in investigations related to Donald Trump. Claims suggest these lists could lead to mass firings. The lawsuit highlights Trump's alleged retaliatory motives, including public statements about retribution.
FBI agents involved in high-profile investigations into former President Donald Trump have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Justice Department, alleging retaliatory practices.
The lawsuit, filed in Washington federal court on Tuesday, seeks to immediately block the Justice Department from compiling lists of employees who participated in probes such as the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's classified documents controversy at Mar-a-Lago.
The agents claim these lists could be used for targeted dismissals, pointing to Trump's campaign rhetoric about punishing those he labels 'political hostages.' Concerns are also raised following recent firings within special counsel Jack Smith's team.
