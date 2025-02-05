Left Menu

Transgender Troops Fight Back: Legal Battle Against Trump's Military Ban

President Trump's administration is attempting to remove transgender military members and has barred new transgender applicants, citing a recent executive order. Legal organizations filed a temporary restraining order to halt these actions, arguing such policies deny transgender individuals the right to serve. Transgender advocates are mobilizing against these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:15 IST
The Trump administration has initiated actions to exclude at least one transgender service member, citing a new executive order signed last week. The directive claims that transgender identities are incompatible with military values, and mandates Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to enact a pronoun ban within 60 days.

A legal challenge, filed by GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, seeks an emergency court order to block these measures. The lawyers argue that the orders dehumanize transgender individuals, threatening their military careers and dignity.

As the case awaits a formal hearing, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes is scheduled to deliberate on the restraining order. Meanwhile, Pentagon officials remain tight-lipped, adhering to a policy of not commenting on ongoing litigation. Transgender advocates continue to rally against the executive order.

