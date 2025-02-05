Active Shooter Crisis Unfolds at New Albany Warehouse

New Albany police are actively responding to an unfolding shooter situation at the KDC/One warehouse, according to a statement released by the City of New Albany on Tuesday.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or suspects involved, leaving many questions unanswered. The incident has already resulted in several injuries, as initially reported by NBC4.

The area surrounding the warehouse remains under intense scrutiny as law enforcement works diligently to manage the ongoing crisis and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)