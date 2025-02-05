Left Menu

Active Shooter Crisis Unfolds at New Albany Warehouse

An active shooter situation is unfolding at the KDC/One warehouse in New Albany, with police currently responding to the scene. The identity of the suspect or suspects remains unknown. Reports indicate multiple injuries as authorities continue their response to the developing situation.

New Albany police are actively responding to an unfolding shooter situation at the KDC/One warehouse, according to a statement released by the City of New Albany on Tuesday.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or suspects involved, leaving many questions unanswered. The incident has already resulted in several injuries, as initially reported by NBC4.

The area surrounding the warehouse remains under intense scrutiny as law enforcement works diligently to manage the ongoing crisis and ensure public safety.

