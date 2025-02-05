Tragic Discovery at Airport: CISF Constable Found in Barracks
A CISF constable was discovered dead, hanging in the barracks at N S C Bose International Airport. The incident took place in the International cargo section. The constable was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities have yet to reveal further details about the deceased.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A CISF constable was tragically discovered hanging within the barracks at N S C Bose International Airport on Wednesday. This somber incident unfolded in the airport's International cargo section at approximately 10:40 am, an airport official reported.
The deceased was immediately taken to the hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his death upon arrival. Details regarding the identity of the constable remain undisclosed.
The airport authority assured the media that additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses, leaving many unanswered questions surrounding this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy at the Border: Agent Killed in Vermont
Tragedy Strikes: US Border Patrol Agent Killed Near Canadian Border
Evolving the CMIO Model: Minister Edwin Tong on Embracing Singapore's Multicultural Identity
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire at Turkish Ski Resort Hotel
Tragedy Strikes: Infant Passes Away Mid-Flight to Kerala