Tragic Discovery at Airport: CISF Constable Found in Barracks

A CISF constable was tragically discovered hanging within the barracks at N S C Bose International Airport on Wednesday. This somber incident unfolded in the airport's International cargo section at approximately 10:40 am, an airport official reported.

The deceased was immediately taken to the hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his death upon arrival. Details regarding the identity of the constable remain undisclosed.

The airport authority assured the media that additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses, leaving many unanswered questions surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)