Tragic Misfire: Hunting Expedition Turns Fatal in Maharashtra

A hunting trip in Maharashtra's Palghar district turned tragic when a villager was mistakenly shot dead in a case of mistaken identity with a wild boar. Another villager was also injured. Police have detained six individuals and are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A hunting expedition in Maharashtra's Palghar district ended in tragedy when a villager was mistakenly shot dead, allegedly after being identified as a wild boar by fellow villagers. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community as police begin their investigation.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Abhijit Dharashivkar, the group of villagers had ventured into the Borsheti forest area in Manor for a wild boar hunt. During the expedition, several individuals became separated from the group. Tragically, one hunter reportedly mistook them for wild boars, opening fire and causing the premature death of one and injuring another critically.

Panic-stricken, the group initially opted to hide the deceased victim's body in the bushes rather than report the accident. Upon receiving information, police commenced a probe, detaining six villagers suspected of involvement and recovered the victim's body for a postmortem examination. The investigation continues as reports emerge of the injured villager also succumbing to injuries and being cremated without official notification. An FIR is being filed against those accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

