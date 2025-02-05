Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a directive to all security agencies, urging them to intensify efforts against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve 'zero infiltration.' The home minister emphasized the sustained impact of the Modi government's actions in weakening the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region, stressing the importance of tackling terror funding stemming from the narcotics trade with urgency. The directive followed two high-level review meetings assessing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The discussions saw the attendance of key officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top army and police leaders. These meetings were held following a recent terror attack in Kulgam district, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

