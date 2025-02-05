China's Premier Calls for Bold Economic Measures
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged for decisive action to tackle China's domestic economic challenges and external difficulties. Speaking at a state council plenum, he emphasized the necessity of non-routine counter-cyclical measures to address the country's most pressing issues effectively.
In a significant address, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for decisive action to tackle the nation's economic challenges.
Speaking at a state council plenum, Li emphasized the need for effective strategies to overcome both domestic and external difficulties, advocating for innovative, non-routine measures.
His remarks underscore the urgent need for counter-cyclical adjustments to address China's pressing economic issues.
