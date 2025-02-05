Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Swedish Education Center: Unraveling the Worst Mass Shooting

Sweden's worst mass shooting has left 11 dead, including the gunman, and five seriously injured at an adult education center near Orebro. Authorities are investigating the motive as officials and royal figures respond to the national tragedy by mourning and attending memorial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orebro | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Swedish Education Center: Unraveling the Worst Mass Shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a heartbreaking incident, Sweden has witnessed its deadliest mass shooting, leaving at least 11 people dead, including the assailant, and five others seriously injured at an adult education center in Orebro, west of Stockholm.

The motive behind the attack remains undetermined as the country grapples with this rare occurrence of gun violence in a school setting. Officials revealed that five victims underwent surgery and two are in intensive care, while authorities search for answers.

In response to the tragedy, the nation has seen a wave of mourning with flags at half-staff, and memorials attended by the King, Queen, and Prime Minister. Investigations are ongoing as police work diligently to piece together the tragic events that transpired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025