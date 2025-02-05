Tragedy Strikes at Swedish Education Center: Unraveling the Worst Mass Shooting

In a heartbreaking incident, Sweden has witnessed its deadliest mass shooting, leaving at least 11 people dead, including the assailant, and five others seriously injured at an adult education center in Orebro, west of Stockholm.

The motive behind the attack remains undetermined as the country grapples with this rare occurrence of gun violence in a school setting. Officials revealed that five victims underwent surgery and two are in intensive care, while authorities search for answers.

In response to the tragedy, the nation has seen a wave of mourning with flags at half-staff, and memorials attended by the King, Queen, and Prime Minister. Investigations are ongoing as police work diligently to piece together the tragic events that transpired.

(With inputs from agencies.)