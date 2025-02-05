Left Menu

Kerala Toll Controversy: LDF Faces Opposition Backlash

The Kerala government's proposal to impose tolls on roads built using the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds has sparked a political debate. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) justifies the move, citing revenue generation, while the opposition, led by the Congress, condemns it as unfair to taxpayers.

The Kerala government's reported plan to collect tolls on roads constructed with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds has stirred heated political debate. The official LDF stance is favorable towards this revenue-generating strategy, despite criticism from the opposition.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan affirmed that discussions among coalition partners would address any concerns. The cabinet will determine total revenue projections, yet no formal procedures have begun. Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan accused the government of imposing a double burden on taxpayers and pledged to oppose the decision.

This move contradicts prior Legislative Assembly assurances against toll collection on KIIFB roads, further fueling controversy. LDF defends the tolls as necessary due to alleged neglect by the central government, while Congress promises organized protests.

