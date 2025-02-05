Punjab Minister Urges PM Modi to Address US Deportation Crisis

In a significant diplomatic appeal, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the deportation issue with US President Donald Trump. This follows the recent arrival of 104 Indian deportees in Amritsar, 30 of whom hail from Punjab.

The deportation marks the first such instance under the Trump administration, affecting individuals from various states including Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. Minister Dhaliwal expressed concern over the situation, pressing for prompt action from Indian authorities to engage with US counterparts.

During a media briefing, Dhaliwal revealed plans to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the implications for Punjabis in the US. He highlighted the need for intervention to resolve the complexities faced by these individuals, some of whom previously held valid work permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)