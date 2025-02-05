Left Menu

Punjab Minister Urges PM Modi to Address US Deportation Crisis

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the deportation of 104 illegal immigrants with US President Donald Trump. Of the deportees, 30 are from Punjab. Dhaliwal emphasized the seriousness of the situation and plans to engage further with Indian authorities.

In a significant diplomatic appeal, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the deportation issue with US President Donald Trump. This follows the recent arrival of 104 Indian deportees in Amritsar, 30 of whom hail from Punjab.

The deportation marks the first such instance under the Trump administration, affecting individuals from various states including Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. Minister Dhaliwal expressed concern over the situation, pressing for prompt action from Indian authorities to engage with US counterparts.

During a media briefing, Dhaliwal revealed plans to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the implications for Punjabis in the US. He highlighted the need for intervention to resolve the complexities faced by these individuals, some of whom previously held valid work permits.

