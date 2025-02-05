Choreographer Arrested in Rs 20 Lakh Fraud Case at Mumbai Airport

In a dramatic turn of events, renowned choreographer Jai Kumar Nair was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while trying to escape to Dubai. The arrest comes in connection to accusations of defrauding a woman of Rs 20 lakh, as confirmed by a police official on Wednesday.

Nair reportedly convinced the victim, Dipti Asija, an imitation jewellery dealer, to invest in cryptocurrency with promises of lucrative returns. She initially handed over Rs 6 lakh, followed by Rs 14 lakh, based on Nair's reassurances. Although she received monthly returns for 11 months, payments mysteriously halted in December 2023.

Despite minor repayments in January 2024, Asija approached authorities, leading to a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the suspect. Upon attempting to check-in for a flight to Dubai, Nair was intercepted and subsequently brought into custody by Oshiwara police for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)