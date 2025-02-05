Ukraine Accuses Russia of Orchestrating Draft Office Explosions
Ukraine's national police chief, Ivan Vyhivskyi, accused Russian spy agencies of orchestrating explosions at military draft offices. He stated that these actions aim to destabilize Ukraine, supported by findings from the Security Service of Ukraine as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:48 IST
Ukraine's national police chief, Ivan Vyhivskyi, has attributed a series of explosions at military draft offices to Russian intelligence agencies.
Speaking to the state news agency Interfax-Ukraine, Vyhivskyi emphasized that this is a targeted attack by the Russian Federation's special services.
Both the national police and the Security Service of Ukraine view these incidents as deliberate destabilization efforts by Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
