Left Menu

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Orchestrating Draft Office Explosions

Ukraine's national police chief, Ivan Vyhivskyi, accused Russian spy agencies of orchestrating explosions at military draft offices. He stated that these actions aim to destabilize Ukraine, supported by findings from the Security Service of Ukraine as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:48 IST
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Orchestrating Draft Office Explosions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's national police chief, Ivan Vyhivskyi, has attributed a series of explosions at military draft offices to Russian intelligence agencies.

Speaking to the state news agency Interfax-Ukraine, Vyhivskyi emphasized that this is a targeted attack by the Russian Federation's special services.

Both the national police and the Security Service of Ukraine view these incidents as deliberate destabilization efforts by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025