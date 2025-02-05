Bail Rejected: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Remains in Custody

A local MP/MLA court on Wednesday denied bail to Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, who is accused of rape, a court official confirmed.

Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Awasthi stated that Judge Dinesh Kumar Nagar rejected the bail plea, citing the absence of necessary legal grounds for approval. Rathore, representing Sitapur, was apprehended on January 30, after evading arrest since an FIR was filed against him on January 17.

The allegations involve a woman accusing Rathore of a four-year-long pattern of sexual exploitation under false promises of marriage and political support. Rathore, whose bail petitions were previously denied by courts in Sitapur and Lucknow, is currently detained in the Sitapur District Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)