Bail Rejected: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Remains in Custody

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore's bail plea was rejected by an MP/MLA court in a rape case. Accused of sexual exploitation over four years, Rathore was arrested in Sitapur following an FIR. His bail had previously been rejected twice. He remains in custody at Sitapur District Jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:06 IST
A local MP/MLA court on Wednesday denied bail to Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, who is accused of rape, a court official confirmed.

Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Awasthi stated that Judge Dinesh Kumar Nagar rejected the bail plea, citing the absence of necessary legal grounds for approval. Rathore, representing Sitapur, was apprehended on January 30, after evading arrest since an FIR was filed against him on January 17.

The allegations involve a woman accusing Rathore of a four-year-long pattern of sexual exploitation under false promises of marriage and political support. Rathore, whose bail petitions were previously denied by courts in Sitapur and Lucknow, is currently detained in the Sitapur District Jail.

