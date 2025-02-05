Nasdaq Suffers Loss Amid Corporate Earnings Reports
The Nasdaq Composite experienced a decline at Wednesday's market open, driven by negative forecasts from Alphabet and AMD. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a minor increase, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines in points during a hectic corporate earnings period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:07 IST
The Nasdaq Composite saw significant losses at the start of trading on Wednesday, affected by underwhelming forecasts from tech giants Alphabet and AMD amidst a flurry of corporate earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest rise, opening with an increase of 7.6 points, or 0.02%, reaching 44,563.63.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell by 17.4 points, or 0.29%, to 6,020.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped by 121.0 points, or 0.62%, landing at 19,533.053 as the market opened.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Namdev Finvest Secures $38 Million to Empower Underserved Markets
Market Swirls: S&P 500 Hits Record Amid Tariff Concerns
S&P 500 Soars to New Heights Amid Optimistic Market Sentiment
Trump's Economic Proposals Boost S&P 500 to Record High
Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 to Record High Amid AI Infrastructure Plans