Nasdaq Suffers Loss Amid Corporate Earnings Reports

The Nasdaq Composite saw significant losses at the start of trading on Wednesday, affected by underwhelming forecasts from tech giants Alphabet and AMD amidst a flurry of corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest rise, opening with an increase of 7.6 points, or 0.02%, reaching 44,563.63.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell by 17.4 points, or 0.29%, to 6,020.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped by 121.0 points, or 0.62%, landing at 19,533.053 as the market opened.

(With inputs from agencies.)