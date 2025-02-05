Left Menu

Nasdaq Suffers Loss Amid Corporate Earnings Reports

The Nasdaq Composite experienced a decline at Wednesday's market open, driven by negative forecasts from Alphabet and AMD. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a minor increase, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines in points during a hectic corporate earnings period.

The Nasdaq Composite saw significant losses at the start of trading on Wednesday, affected by underwhelming forecasts from tech giants Alphabet and AMD amidst a flurry of corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest rise, opening with an increase of 7.6 points, or 0.02%, reaching 44,563.63.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell by 17.4 points, or 0.29%, to 6,020.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped by 121.0 points, or 0.62%, landing at 19,533.053 as the market opened.

