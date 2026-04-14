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Punjab BJP Leaders Celebrate Baisakhi with Prayers and Service at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib

Punjab BJP leaders, including H S Phoolka, commemorated Baisakhi with prayers at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, emphasizing peace and prosperity. They engaged in traditional Sikh practices, embracing spiritual devotion and community service. The event highlighted the festive spirit and the leaders' prayers for Punjab's resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Talwandisabo | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:30 IST
Punjab BJP Leaders Celebrate Baisakhi with Prayers and Service at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib
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Punjab BJP leaders, led by senior advocate H S Phoolka, gathered at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib to offer prayers for Baisakhi.

The leaders prayed for sustained peace and prosperity for the nation and engaged in Sikh practices, including listening to 'Shabad Kirtan' and performing 'langar sewa'.

The event also served as a platform for leaders to express hopes for Punjab's revival and forge connections with spiritual roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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