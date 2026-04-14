Punjab BJP Leaders Celebrate Baisakhi with Prayers and Service at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib

Punjab BJP leaders, led by senior advocate H S Phoolka, gathered at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib to offer prayers for Baisakhi.

The leaders prayed for sustained peace and prosperity for the nation and engaged in Sikh practices, including listening to 'Shabad Kirtan' and performing 'langar sewa'.

The event also served as a platform for leaders to express hopes for Punjab's revival and forge connections with spiritual roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)