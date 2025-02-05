Left Menu

Impact of USAID's Closure on South America: Aid, Conservation, and Migrant Challenges

The closure of the US Agency for International Development impacts vital projects across South America, including humanitarian aid in Colombia, conservation in Brazil, and coca eradication in Peru. President Trump's decision halts support to vulnerable areas, threatening economies and autonomy of communities reliant on USAID backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilandia | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:33 IST
Impact of USAID's Closure on South America: Aid, Conservation, and Migrant Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant policy shift, President Trump's administration has ordered the closure of the US Agency for International Development, impacting crucial aid projects in South America. The announcement has sparked concerns over the fate of numerous humanitarian and conservation initiatives, especially in Colombia, Brazil, and Peru.

Experts warn that many USAID-backed projects, including climate change and biodiversity efforts, could face abandonment. Colombia, the largest recipient of US aid in South America, could see projects assisting Venezuelan migrants halted, while conservation and Indigenous support activities in Brazil are also threatened.

Amid criticism, the move could redefine aid relationships, with countries like Peru exploring autonomy in tackling issues such as cocaine production. The decision mirrors Bolivia's earlier strategy after expelling USAID, leading to more independent and arguably effective control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025