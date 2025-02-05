Impact of USAID's Closure on South America: Aid, Conservation, and Migrant Challenges

In a significant policy shift, President Trump's administration has ordered the closure of the US Agency for International Development, impacting crucial aid projects in South America. The announcement has sparked concerns over the fate of numerous humanitarian and conservation initiatives, especially in Colombia, Brazil, and Peru.

Experts warn that many USAID-backed projects, including climate change and biodiversity efforts, could face abandonment. Colombia, the largest recipient of US aid in South America, could see projects assisting Venezuelan migrants halted, while conservation and Indigenous support activities in Brazil are also threatened.

Amid criticism, the move could redefine aid relationships, with countries like Peru exploring autonomy in tackling issues such as cocaine production. The decision mirrors Bolivia's earlier strategy after expelling USAID, leading to more independent and arguably effective control measures.

