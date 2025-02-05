Manipur Congress Rebuts BJP's Misleading Claims Against MP Akoijam

The Manipur Congress has criticised the BJP's accusations against Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was alleged to have aligned with armed groups in the state. The Congress clarified that Akoijam's statements were unrelated to any such groups.

State Congress working president Kh. Devabrata argued the claims by BJP leaders K. Sharat and M. Suresh were unfounded, emphasizing Akoijam's explicit disassociation from militants as alleged. Devabrata supported deputy CLP leader K. Ranjit Singh's call in the Assembly for legislative protection for village volunteers to prevent potential legal vulnerabilities and arrests.

During the ongoing dispute, a women's group from a relief camp sought clarification at Akoijam's residence, imploring both BJP and Congress to avoid politicizing village volunteers. The controversy further ignited when BJP spokesperson M. Suresh condemned Akoijam's remarks, questioning his silence on past incidents in Jiribam and suggesting consequences if the AFSPA is enforced in response to his statements.

