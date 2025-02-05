SIU Welcomes Disciplinary Outcomes Against Nine Officials from Gauteng

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the outcomes of a disciplinary inquiry against nine officials from the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID). The officials faced disciplinary action due to their alleged involvement in irregularities surrounding the awarding of contracts for the refurbishment of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in 2022.

Following the SIU's recommendations on consequence management, the Office of the Premier initiated disciplinary proceedings against the implicated officials. The SIU’s investigation unearthed substantial evidence of financial misconduct linked to the procurement of service providers and contractors without adherence to supply chain management policies. This led to significant financial losses for the Gauteng Government.

The disciplinary process has yielded the following outcomes:

Head of Infrastructure Development (GDoH): Dismissed.

Dismissed. Acting Head of Department (GDID): Dismissed.

Dismissed. Acting Director, Health Infrastructure (GDID): Dismissed.

Dismissed. Acting Chief Financial Officer and Head of SCM (GDID): Dismissed.

Dismissed. Acting Deputy Director-General, Health Branch (GDID): Dismissed.

Dismissed. Project Manager, Infrastructure Development (GDoH): Issued with a final written warning.

Issued with a final written warning. Acting Chief Director, Health Infrastructure (GDID): Issued with a final written warning.

Issued with a final written warning. Project Manager (GDID): Their contract employment ended during the hearing.

Their contract employment ended during the hearing. Acting Deputy Director-General, Hospital Services (GDoH): Acquitted.

The SIU investigation established that on or around 19 March 2020, the GDID undertook the refurbishment of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital on behalf of the GDoH. However, due to a lack of compliance with procurement procedures and supply chain management policies, the process resulted in financial mismanagement. Additionally, the GDoH was misled to believe that only minor renovations were required for the facility, leading to fruitless and wasteful expenditure in violation of the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations.

The SIU’s mandate, issued under Proclamation No. R. 23 of 2020, authorized an investigation into state institutions’ procurement and contracting practices during the National State of Disaster. This case exemplifies the SIU’s broader mission to uncover and address corruption in government procurement processes.

Commenting on the matter, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated, “The disciplinary actions taken against the implicated officials demonstrate that state institutions are taking decisive steps based on the findings of our investigations. The implementation of these consequences serves to hold accountable those involved in misconduct, recover financial losses, and prevent further mismanagement.”

Kganyago further urged all government entities to intensify their efforts to root out corruption, stating, “We encourage all state institutions to take firm action in cleaning up government and state entities plagued by corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability in public service.”

The SIU remains committed to working with state institutions to enforce consequence management, recover misappropriated public funds, and promote ethical governance.