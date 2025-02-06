Left Menu

Guterres Cautions Trump Against Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges President Donald Trump to avoid actions perceived as ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Highlighting the necessity of adhering to international law, Guterres reaffirms the two-state solution as central to long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:46 IST
Guterres Cautions Trump Against Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza
In a stark warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advised against actions that might lead to ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Trump's recent suggestion for Palestinians to relocate has sparked considerable concern among international communities.

Speaking at a United Nations committee meeting, Guterres emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and championed the two-state solution as essential for enduring peace. Though he refrained from directly naming Trump, his spokesperson confirmed the comments were a direct response to the U.S. leader's proposal.

Guterres also reached out to Jordan's King Abdullah on the same day to discuss regional tensions. Guterres reaffirmed the UN's stance on establishing two sovereign states for lasting peace, underscoring Gaza's role within a future independent Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

