Guterres Cautions Trump Against Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

In a stark warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advised against actions that might lead to ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Trump's recent suggestion for Palestinians to relocate has sparked considerable concern among international communities.

Speaking at a United Nations committee meeting, Guterres emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and championed the two-state solution as essential for enduring peace. Though he refrained from directly naming Trump, his spokesperson confirmed the comments were a direct response to the U.S. leader's proposal.

Guterres also reached out to Jordan's King Abdullah on the same day to discuss regional tensions. Guterres reaffirmed the UN's stance on establishing two sovereign states for lasting peace, underscoring Gaza's role within a future independent Palestinian state.

