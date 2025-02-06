Left Menu

Turmoil in Tunisian Finances: Ministerial Shake-Up Amid Crisis

Tunisian President has dismissed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri, appointing Judge Michkat Khaldi as her replacement amidst a severe financial crisis. Khaldi, previously head of the Criminal Reconciliation Committee, steps in as the country battles shortages of essential commodities and implements tax hikes to stabilize its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant government reshuffle, Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri, appointing Michkat Khaldi, a judge, as the new finance minister.

Khaldi was sworn in at Carthage Palace, marking a pivotal moment as Tunisia grapples with intensifying economic challenges. Boughdiri's removal follows her tenure since 2021, amid a crisis leading to shortages of key goods like sugar and cooking gas.

Khaldi, having led the Criminal Reconciliation Committee aimed at resolving corruption allegations, now faces the daunting task of stabilizing Tunisia's dire financial situation. The government has already hiked taxes on higher earners and banked on central bank loans to address urgent debt obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

