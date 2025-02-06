Turmoil in Tunisian Finances: Ministerial Shake-Up Amid Crisis

In a significant government reshuffle, Tunisian President Kais Saied has dismissed Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri, appointing Michkat Khaldi, a judge, as the new finance minister.

Khaldi was sworn in at Carthage Palace, marking a pivotal moment as Tunisia grapples with intensifying economic challenges. Boughdiri's removal follows her tenure since 2021, amid a crisis leading to shortages of key goods like sugar and cooking gas.

Khaldi, having led the Criminal Reconciliation Committee aimed at resolving corruption allegations, now faces the daunting task of stabilizing Tunisia's dire financial situation. The government has already hiked taxes on higher earners and banked on central bank loans to address urgent debt obligations.

