Deadly Land Dispute Erupts in Khareed Village

A violent land dispute in Khareed village has led to the death of two individuals, police reported on Thursday.

The fatal altercation occurred on Wednesday night, resulting from a longstanding feud between two parties over land ownership.

Tensions escalated as an assault took place during the rival group's dinner time, ultimately causing the death of Pankaj Yadav en route to the hospital and Anil Yadav during treatment. Authorities have tightened security as the deceased were parties in a court case where a stay order had already been issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)