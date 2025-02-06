Deadly Land Dispute Erupts in Khareed Village
A violent clash over a land dispute in Khareed village resulted in two deaths and injuries to two others. The conflict, stemming from a long-standing legal battle, saw an attack during dinner, leaving Pankaj Yadav and Anil Yadav dead. Security has been increased following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent land dispute in Khareed village has led to the death of two individuals, police reported on Thursday.
The fatal altercation occurred on Wednesday night, resulting from a longstanding feud between two parties over land ownership.
Tensions escalated as an assault took place during the rival group's dinner time, ultimately causing the death of Pankaj Yadav en route to the hospital and Anil Yadav during treatment. Authorities have tightened security as the deceased were parties in a court case where a stay order had already been issued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legal Battle: BJP MP Takes on AAP with Rs 100-Crore Defamation Suit
Prince Harry's Legal Battle with Murdoch Media Reaches Settlement
Prince Harry Settles Legal Battle with Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire
Trump's Immigration Clampdown Sparks Legal Battles
Royal Triumph: Prince Harry Wins Legal Battle Against Murdoch's Media Empire