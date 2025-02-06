Tensions Rise in Baramulla: Truck Driver Killed at Army Checkpoint

A truck driver was killed by Army personnel in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir after he failed to comply with instructions to stop at a checkpoint. The incident occurred on Wednesday at Sangrama Chowk, where the checkpoint was established following intelligence reports about terrorist movements in the region.

According to a statement from the Army's Chinar Corps, the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up based on specific intelligence indicating potential terrorist activity. When the driver ignored warnings and accelerated past the checkpoint, security forces pursued the vehicle for over 23 kilometers before decisively firing shots to deflate the truck’s tires, bringing it to a halt.

The injured truck driver was quickly transported to GMC Baramulla by security forces, where he was declared dead upon arrival. As the truck remains in police custody, a detailed search is underway, and authorities are investigating the driver's background to ascertain any connections to the suspected threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)