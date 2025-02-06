Swift Justice Sought in Thane Girl's Tragic Case

In a heartbreaking case from Thane, Maharashtra, authorities are preparing to file a chargesheet against Vishal Gawli and his wife for the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The heinous crime took place in late December when the couple reportedly abducted the girl, committed the act, and later disposed of her body.

The tragedy struck when the girl was playing outside her home, leading to her abduction by Vishal Gawli with the alleged assistance of his wife, Sakshi, from Kalyan's Chakki Naka area. The next day, the victim's body was discovered in Bapgaon, and Sakshi was promptly arrested. Vishal was apprehended the following day in Buldhana district. Both are currently in judicial custody as authorities finalize investigations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende assured that every effort is being made to eliminate any investigative errors. Legal discussions are underway with senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam to strengthen the case, with the hope of trying it in a fast-track court for swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)