Pawan Kalyan Highlights NDA's Commitment to People-Friendly Governance
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has emphasized the TDP-led NDA government's dedication to being people-friendly. In a recent interaction with tribals, he assured support for solving their issues, contrasting it with the previous administration. Kalyan also marked Janasena formation day with various activities.
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Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, asserted the commitment of the TDP-led NDA government to being people-friendly during an interaction with tribals at Nandigaruvu village in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Saturday.
He emphasized that the government is ready to address the challenges faced by the public, contrasting this approach with the previous administration where citizens were allegedly scared to voice their issues. Kalyan highlighted that the new government is focused on welfare and development, citing a recently laid road in the village costing Rs 2 crore as an example.
In a display of political activity, the actor-politician celebrated Janasena formation day in the Paderu constituency, engaging in various events, including the hoisting of his party's flag.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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