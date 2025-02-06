Controversial Plan for Gaza: Trump's Bold Proposal Sparks Global Debate

In a controversial move, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has tasked the military with devising a plan to allow the voluntary departure of residents from Gaza. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's startling proposal to transform the region, promising to make it the 'Riviera of the Middle East.'

Katz's remarks underscored that nations opposing Israel's operations in Gaza, such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway, should be ready to accommodate Palestinian emigrants. The plan envisions multiple exit avenues including land, sea, and air routes.

The proposal has attracted sharp criticism globally. Leaders from Russia, China, and Germany condemned the plan as a source of new unrest, while regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Jordan have outright rejected the displacement of Palestinians. In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the proposal as 'remarkable', urging further exploration despite a lack of specifics.

