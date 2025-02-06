Tragic Discovery: Missing Merchant Navy Worker Found in Arabian Sea

The body of a missing 23-year-old Merchant Navy employee was discovered floating in the Arabian Sea, confirmed police on Thursday. Identified as Sunil Pachar, the deceased hailed from Rajasthan and had been working temporarily aboard a Merchant Navy ship since last November.

Pachar was last seen on Monday night when he went to sleep on the ship's deck, later becoming untraceable. His concerned colleagues reported his disappearance to the Yellow Gate police station after failing to locate him on board.

On Wednesday, locals in the Sassoon Dock area noticed a body floating in the water, prompting a police response. The authorities identified the body as that of Pachar, with initial findings suggesting drowning as the cause of death. An autopsy at St George's Hospital is pending to determine the exact cause. The Colaba police have registered an Accidental Death Report, continuing their investigation into the incident.

