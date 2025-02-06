Left Menu

Russia's Stealthy Yars Missile Movements in the Volga

Russia is conducting covert exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Volga region. The defense ministry shared footage showing these nuclear missiles navigating a snowy forest on truck carriers. These drills serve as a nuclear warning amid ongoing tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Russia is executing covert exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Volga region, as announced by the defense ministry on Thursday.

Footage released by the ministry reveals the Yars missile launchers traversing a snowy forest. Capable of being transported on truck carriers or stationed in silos, the Yars missiles underscore Russia's nuclear warning directed at the West, reminiscent of similar maneuvers last year amidst Ukraine conflict tensions.

Deployed on 'combat patrol routes' under camouflage, the missiles are maneuvered over distances of up to 100 km. The troops are simultaneously training to defend against sabotage and espionage from a simulated adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

