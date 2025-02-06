Thailand and China Unite Against Southeast Asia Scam Epidemic

In a significant diplomatic engagement, China's leader Xi Jinping and visiting Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pledged to tackle the burgeoning problem of scam networks that have been plaguing Southeast Asia during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos have emerged as major hubs for online scam operations. These scams, often masked as lucrative job offers, lure unsuspecting individuals who are then trafficked to clandestine compounds. From here, they are coerced into executing scams targeting global victims, further tarnishing Thailand's international standing. Recent incidents, including the trafficking of Chinese citizens to these compounds, have intensified scrutiny.

Thailand and China are ramping up public initiatives to counter this issue. They include strategic visits to border regions and law enforcement collaborations. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to combating this menace, as evidenced by recent diplomatic actions and infrastructural collaborations marking their 50-year diplomatic milestone.

