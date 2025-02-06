Left Menu

Thailand and China Unite Against Southeast Asia Scam Epidemic

China's leader Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra join forces to tackle online scam networks impacting Southeast Asia. The meeting in Beijing highlights efforts to strengthen law enforcement cooperation against cross-border crimes. The visit marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:39 IST
Thailand and China Unite Against Southeast Asia Scam Epidemic
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant diplomatic engagement, China's leader Xi Jinping and visiting Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pledged to tackle the burgeoning problem of scam networks that have been plaguing Southeast Asia during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos have emerged as major hubs for online scam operations. These scams, often masked as lucrative job offers, lure unsuspecting individuals who are then trafficked to clandestine compounds. From here, they are coerced into executing scams targeting global victims, further tarnishing Thailand's international standing. Recent incidents, including the trafficking of Chinese citizens to these compounds, have intensified scrutiny.

Thailand and China are ramping up public initiatives to counter this issue. They include strategic visits to border regions and law enforcement collaborations. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to combating this menace, as evidenced by recent diplomatic actions and infrastructural collaborations marking their 50-year diplomatic milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025