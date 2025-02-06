Left Menu

Parents of Encountered Accused Withdraw from Legal Battle

The parents of Akshay Shinde, accused in a Badlapur sexual assault case and killed in a police encounter, informed the Bombay High Court they no longer wish to pursue the case concerning his death. Despite allegations of a fake encounter, they expressed their desire to close the case without external pressure.

The Bombay High Court witnessed an unexpected turn of events as the parents of Akshay Shinde, accused in a high-profile sexual assault case, declared their intention to withdraw from the legal proceedings regarding his demise. Shinde, who was killed in a suspected police encounter, was previously charged with assaulting two minors.

The plea to end the pursuit of justice was presented before Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, who are hearing the petition initiated by Shinde's father. The petition alleges that Shinde was a victim of a staged encounter by the police while being transferred for questioning.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Shinde’s parents stated that their decision to cease legal actions was made independently, without coercion. Meanwhile, the court continues to scrutinize the encounter's legitimacy, as a magistrate's report casts doubt on the self-defense claims made by the police involved.

