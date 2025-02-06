President Murmu Calls for UN Reforms to Reflect Modern Realities

President Droupadi Murmu called for urgent reforms of key multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to better reflect contemporary global dynamics. Her remarks came during a meeting with Philemon Yang, President of the 79th UNGA session, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu highlighted the upcoming significant UN conferences in 2025 and assured Yang of India's enthusiastic participation. She praised Yang's emphasis on science and data-driven approaches to sustainable development, commending his leadership in adopting the 'Pact for the Future'.

Discussions also covered India-Cameroon relations, emphasizing India's special bond with Africa and its efforts during the 2023 G20 Presidency to include the African Union as a permanent member.

