President Murmu Calls for UN Reforms to Reflect Modern Realities

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the urgent need for reforms in key global bodies like the UN Security Council to align with modern realities. She assured Philemon Yang of India's strong support in global platforms and highlighted India's commitment to the Global South and its partnership with Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:40 IST
President Murmu Calls for UN Reforms to Reflect Modern Realities
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu called for urgent reforms of key multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to better reflect contemporary global dynamics. Her remarks came during a meeting with Philemon Yang, President of the 79th UNGA session, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu highlighted the upcoming significant UN conferences in 2025 and assured Yang of India's enthusiastic participation. She praised Yang's emphasis on science and data-driven approaches to sustainable development, commending his leadership in adopting the 'Pact for the Future'.

Discussions also covered India-Cameroon relations, emphasizing India's special bond with Africa and its efforts during the 2023 G20 Presidency to include the African Union as a permanent member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

