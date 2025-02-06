Govt Reiterates Zero Tolerance Policy Against Corruption, Highlights Key Initiatives in Rajya Sabha
Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment to a "Zero Tolerance Against Corruption" policy. Addressing an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr. Singh outlined a comprehensive list of reforms and measures undertaken by the government to curb corruption and promote transparency.
Key Measures to Combat Corruption:
-
Systemic Improvements for Transparency and Efficiency: a) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Disbursement of welfare benefits directly to citizens under various government schemes through the DBT initiative, ensuring transparency and reducing leakages.
b) E-Tendering in Public Procurements: Implementation of electronic tendering processes to ensure transparency and competitiveness in public procurement.
c) E-Governance and Simplification: Introduction of e-Governance systems and simplification of administrative procedures to reduce bureaucratic red tape and opportunities for corruption.
d) Government eMarketplace (GeM): Promotion of transparent procurement through the GeM platform for government purchases.
-
Reforms in Recruitment Processes:
- Discontinuation of Interviews: Removal of interviews for recruitment to Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted) and Group ‘C’ posts in the Government of India to eliminate bias and favoritism.
-
Performance-Based Retirements:
- Invocation of FR-56(j) and AIS(DCRB) Rules, 1958: Provisions invoked to retire officials whose performance, upon review, has been found unsatisfactory, in the interest of maintaining public service integrity.
-
Amendments to Disciplinary Procedures:
- Revised Rules: Amendments to the All India Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules to establish specific timelines for disciplinary proceedings, ensuring swift action against misconduct.
-
Strengthening Legal Frameworks:
- Amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988: The Act was amended on 26th July 2018 to criminalize the act of giving bribes and introduce vicarious liability for senior management in commercial organizations, targeting high-level corruption.
-
Role of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC):
- Integrity Pact and Vigilance: The CVC has issued multiple directives encouraging the adoption of Integrity Pacts in major procurement activities and emphasized the need for prompt investigations into any reported irregularities.
-
Operationalization of Lokpal:
- Appointment of Chairperson and Members: The institution of Lokpal has been made operational with appointed officials, authorized to receive and process complaints regarding offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
- Multi-Pronged Strategy: The CVC, as the apex integrity institution, employs a combination of punitive, preventive, and participative vigilance strategies to combat corruption.
Status of Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014:
Dr. Singh also addressed the status of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014 (No. 17 of 2014), which was notified on 12th May 2014. However, its provisions have not yet been brought into force, as the government identified the need for amendments to safeguard disclosures that could affect national sovereignty, integrity, and security.
- Amendment Bill, 2015: The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 11th May 2015, passed on 13th May 2015, and subsequently transmitted to the Rajya Sabha. The Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the Sixteenth Lok Sabha, and further legislative action remains pending.
The government’s comprehensive approach underscores its commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in public administration. The measures highlighted by Dr. Jitendra Singh reflect an ongoing effort to institutionalize reforms, strengthen legal frameworks, and promote ethical governance across all levels of public service.
