Govt Reiterates Zero Tolerance Policy Against Corruption, Highlights Key Initiatives in Rajya Sabha

Systemic Improvements for Transparency and Efficiency: a) Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT): Disbursement of welfare benefits directly to citizens under various government schemes through the DBT initiative, ensuring transparency and reducing leakages.

b) E-Tendering in Public Procurements: Implementation of electronic tendering processes to ensure transparency and competitiveness in public procurement.

c) E-Governance and Simplification: Introduction of e-Governance systems and simplification of administrative procedures to reduce bureaucratic red tape and opportunities for corruption.

d) Government eMarketplace (GeM): Promotion of transparent procurement through the GeM platform for government purchases.