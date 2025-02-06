Bitcoin Probe Deepens: Nalapad Brothers Under Scrutiny
Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his brother Omar Haris faced questioning from the SIT in the ongoing Bitcoin scam investigation. The focus is on payments made for hacker Sriki, whose actions led to significant cryptocurrency theft. The case involves prominent figures and continues to unfold.
The Karnataka CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is making headway in its probe into the Bitcoin scam, with a prominent youth political leader caught in the fray. Mohammed Haris Nalapad, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, appeared before the SIT on Thursday to provide insights into the ongoing investigation.
This probe revisits previous questioning of Nalapad and his brother Omar Haris, concerning their involvement with notorious hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, alias Sriki. Back in June 2024, investigators delved into payments made for Sriki's luxury expenses between 2017 and 2018. However, the connection between the brothers and the cryptocurrency embezzlement remains murky.
Srikrishna's criminal activities date back to a significant hacking event at Unocoin Technology Pvt Ltd's crypto exchange, committing a theft valued at 60.6 Bitcoins. As the SIT nears filing two charge sheets, revelations about police misconduct and destroyed evidence add complexity to the case, which continues to unravel the depth of this high-profile scam.
