Widow Seeks CBI Probe into Magistrate's Death Amid Alleged Political Bias

In a heartfelt appeal to the Kerala High Court, Manjusha K, widow of the late Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, called for a fresh investigation into her husband's death, urging the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a different state agency. She expressed significant dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), hinting at potential political bias.

The appeal challenges a prior dismissal by a single judge of the High Court who had rejected her request for a CBI probe. Manjusha's suspicion stems from the accused, P P Divya, having political connections with the ruling party, which she fears could compromise the impartiality of the current investigation.

Divya had reportedly made corruption allegations against Babu during his farewell event, suggesting his suicide was related to these claims. Despite the state's claim of an effective SIT investigation, the court's bench has reserved judgment, leaving the question of a future probe open.

