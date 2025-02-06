Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Expels Le Monde Journalist
France has condemned Russia's decision to revoke accreditation for a Le Monde journalist. The move follows Paris's refusal to issue a visa to a Russian reporter, resulting in Le Monde's absence from Moscow for the first time since the 1950s, escalating diplomatic tensions.
France strongly opposes Russia's recent decision to revoke the accreditation of a journalist from Le Monde, a prominent French newspaper, according to a spokesperson from the French foreign ministry.
The revocation follows Russia's claim that it acted in response to Paris's denial of a visa for a Russian journalist. This action marks a significant turning point as it will be the first time since the 1950s that Le Monde will not have a correspondent in Moscow.
This development further strains diplomatic relations between Russia and France, highlighting the escalating tensions over press freedom and diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.
