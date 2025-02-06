Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Expels Le Monde Journalist

France has condemned Russia's decision to revoke accreditation for a Le Monde journalist. The move follows Paris's refusal to issue a visa to a Russian reporter, resulting in Le Monde's absence from Moscow for the first time since the 1950s, escalating diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France strongly opposes Russia's recent decision to revoke the accreditation of a journalist from Le Monde, a prominent French newspaper, according to a spokesperson from the French foreign ministry.

The revocation follows Russia's claim that it acted in response to Paris's denial of a visa for a Russian journalist. This action marks a significant turning point as it will be the first time since the 1950s that Le Monde will not have a correspondent in Moscow.

This development further strains diplomatic relations between Russia and France, highlighting the escalating tensions over press freedom and diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

