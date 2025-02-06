Left Menu

Britain to Revoke Russian Diplomat’s Accreditation Amid Tensions

Britain intends to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in retaliation for last year's similar Russian action. The UK's decision follows Moscow's expulsion of a British diplomat over espionage allegations, which London denies. This diplomatic move highlights the souring relations amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

In a tit-for-tat move, Britain announced on Thursday that it will revoke a Russian diplomat's accreditation. This action comes as a response to Moscow's decision last year to expel a British diplomat, alleging espionage—an accusation the UK firmly denies.

The UK Foreign Office made the decision public after summoning the Russian ambassador, emphasizing that any further action by Russia would be viewed as an escalation. The identities of the diplomats involved were not disclosed in the statement, though it was clear Britain seeks to counter what it views as intimidation.

The Russian embassy in London has yet to respond. Relations between the two nations have deteriorated since the Ukraine war began, with Britain imposing multiple sanctions against Russia and supplying arms to Ukraine.

