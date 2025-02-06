Britain to Revoke Russian Diplomat’s Accreditation Amid Tensions

In a tit-for-tat move, Britain announced on Thursday that it will revoke a Russian diplomat's accreditation. This action comes as a response to Moscow's decision last year to expel a British diplomat, alleging espionage—an accusation the UK firmly denies.

The UK Foreign Office made the decision public after summoning the Russian ambassador, emphasizing that any further action by Russia would be viewed as an escalation. The identities of the diplomats involved were not disclosed in the statement, though it was clear Britain seeks to counter what it views as intimidation.

The Russian embassy in London has yet to respond. Relations between the two nations have deteriorated since the Ukraine war began, with Britain imposing multiple sanctions against Russia and supplying arms to Ukraine.

